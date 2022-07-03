AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.33.

AtriCure stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.21. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in AtriCure by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

