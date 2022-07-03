PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Down 4.9%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.07. 13,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 560,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $525.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of -1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $60,162.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 145,100 shares of company stock worth $786,394.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 519,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 119,604 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.