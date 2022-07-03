Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 94,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,199,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 4.70.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 699,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

