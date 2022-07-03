Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.73. 37,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,579,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Redfin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

