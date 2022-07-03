1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Up 6.1%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 13,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,599,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.84.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

