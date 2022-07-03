CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Up 5.2%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.61. 4,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,264,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,230 shares of company stock worth $542,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,179,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

