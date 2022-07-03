Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Down 5.4%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 247,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

