Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

APLIF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Appili Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.26.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.