Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Air China has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
