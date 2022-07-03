Brokerages Set MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) PT at $231.67

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKKGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($221.28) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($234.04) to €225.00 ($239.36) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.