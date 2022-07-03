Short Interest in AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Declines By 50.0%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARAO opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. AuraSource has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

Get AuraSource alerts:

About AuraSource (Get Rating)

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.