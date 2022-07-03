Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Drops By 50.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. Absa Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.29%.

About Absa Group (Get Rating)

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

