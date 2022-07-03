Short Interest in Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Decreases By 27.0%

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOIFF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Africa Oil from SEK 20 to SEK 23 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Africa Oil (Get Rating)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.