Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 48,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,584,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

The stock has a market cap of $582.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitae by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 64,731 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

