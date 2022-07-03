Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOOD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$120.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.89.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

