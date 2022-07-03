Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEXAY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($26.60) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($29.79) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($30.85) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. Atos has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.