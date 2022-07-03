ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. ATCO has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

