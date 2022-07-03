Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.47. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

