Comparing Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Allin alerts:

98.4% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Parsons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allin and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Parsons 2.03% 8.66% 4.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allin and Parsons’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parsons $3.66 billion 1.16 $64.07 million $0.69 59.31

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allin and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 0 5 2 0 2.29

Parsons has a consensus target price of $40.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Parsons’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Allin.

Risk & Volatility

Allin has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parsons beats Allin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Parsons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S. Department of Defense and the United States intelligence community; space and geospatial solutions, such as geospatial intelligence, threat analytics, space situational awareness, small satellite launch and integration, satellite ground systems, fight dynamics, and command, and control solutions to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and multiple units within the U.S. Department of Defense. It also provides missile defense and C5ISR solutions, such as integrated air and missile defense, data fusion and analytics, platform system integration, directed energy, joint all-domain operations, and command and control systems to Defense Intelligence Agency and the U.S. Department of Defense; technology services for energy production systems, aviation, healthcare and bio-surveillance systems, and environmental systems and associated infrastructure, as well as nuclear waste processing and treatment, weapons of mass destruction elimination, program and project management, infectious disease control analytics, and data protection solutions. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for infrastructure; and program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Allin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.