Head to Head Comparison: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) versus UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) and UserTesting (NYSE:USER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SoundHound AI and UserTesting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 1 1 0 2.50 UserTesting 0 0 9 1 3.10

SoundHound AI currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.05%. UserTesting has a consensus price target of $13.22, suggesting a potential upside of 155.75%. Given UserTesting’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UserTesting is more favorable than SoundHound AI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoundHound AI and UserTesting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A UserTesting $147.40 million 5.01 -$50.72 million N/A N/A

SoundHound AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UserTesting.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of UserTesting shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of UserTesting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and UserTesting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI N/A -24,694.44% -19.47% UserTesting N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UserTesting beats SoundHound AI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

