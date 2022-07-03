ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ADTRAN stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $896.55 million, a P/E ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after buying an additional 1,784,289 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

