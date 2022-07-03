Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Enviva news, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Even purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $253,055.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 359,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,800.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,522 shares of company stock worth $2,581,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $194,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,375,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $43,814,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $37,222,000.

EVA stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Enviva has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enviva will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

