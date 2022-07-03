Critical Contrast: Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ)

Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Rating) and Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Argos Therapeutics and Rain Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Rain Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rain Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.99%. Given Rain Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rain Therapeutics is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Rain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Rain Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Rain Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A Rain Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.39 million ($2.43) -2.21

Argos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rain Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Rain Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Rain Therapeutics N/A -44.51% -40.78%

Risk and Volatility

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rain Therapeutics has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argos Therapeutics beats Rain Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Rain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers. Rain Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

