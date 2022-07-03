1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) vs. BARK (NYSE:BARK) Financial Analysis

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and BARK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 2 1 0 2.33 BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus target price of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 148.96%. BARK has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 739.51%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and BARK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion 0.29 $118.65 million $0.98 9.79 BARK $507.41 million 0.47 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -2.81

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 2.95% 13.04% 5.85% BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17%

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats BARK on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits. It offers its products and services through online platform under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, PersonalizationMall.com, Simply Chocolate, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

