Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. UBS Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

ACI stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,264. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

