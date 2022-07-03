Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

CRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.50.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cronos Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

