Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Better Therapeutics and Pear Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 849.37%. Pear Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 632.48%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Pear Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Pear Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,729.91 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 51.50 -$65.14 million N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pear Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% Pear Therapeutics N/A -289.70% -32.24%

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Pear Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.