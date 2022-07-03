Head-To-Head Survey: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BayCom alerts:

This table compares BayCom and Preferred Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $92.88 million 3.09 $20.69 million $2.02 10.39 Preferred Bank $218.78 million 4.74 $95.24 million $6.74 10.23

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BayCom and Preferred Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A Preferred Bank 0 0 5 0 3.00

BayCom presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.46%. Preferred Bank has a consensus target price of $89.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.93%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 22.74% 8.26% 0.92% Preferred Bank 44.96% 17.38% 1.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of BayCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BayCom pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Preferred Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

BayCom has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats BayCom on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayCom (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 33 full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, documentary collections, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had eleven full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana, and San Francisco; and one branch in Flushing, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.