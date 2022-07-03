Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) vs. BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Financial Comparison

Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) and BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Zhong Yang Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Zhong Yang Financial Group and BGC Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A BGC Partners 5.59% 49.15% 7.50%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zhong Yang Financial Group and BGC Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhong Yang Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BGC Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

BGC Partners has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.43%. Given BGC Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BGC Partners is more favorable than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of BGC Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhong Yang Financial Group and BGC Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BGC Partners $2.02 billion 0.65 $124.01 million $0.29 12.10

BGC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Summary

BGC Partners beats Zhong Yang Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers consultancy and escrow agency, currency exchange, structured note subscriber, and margin financing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

BGC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options. The company also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, consulting, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, it offers electronic and hybrid brokerage, other financial technology solutions, market data and related information services, and analytics related to financial instrument and markets under the Fenics, FMX, BGC Trader, CreditMatch, Fenics Market Data, Fenics GO, BGC Market Data, kACE2, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, Lucera, and LumeAlfa brand names. Further, the company provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; option pricing and analysis tools; and software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements. It primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhong Yang Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhong Yang Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.