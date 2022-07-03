Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ACET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

ACET opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.61. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

