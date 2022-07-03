Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Caleres by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Caleres by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 798,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Caleres by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

