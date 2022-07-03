Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $36.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,414 shares of company stock worth $361,467 and sold 197,031 shares worth $6,306,492. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.