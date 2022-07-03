Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 363.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.96. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Tenneco’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.