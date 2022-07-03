Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.