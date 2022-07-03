Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE AGR opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

