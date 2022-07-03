Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) versus Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Head to Head Contrast

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantia has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Foxtons Group and Atlantia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxtons Group $173.91 million 0.91 -$8.48 million N/A N/A Atlantia $10.34 billion 1.87 -$1.34 billion N/A N/A

Foxtons Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantia.

Dividends

Foxtons Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Atlantia pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Foxtons Group and Atlantia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxtons Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlantia 0 4 0 0 2.00

Atlantia has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 84.90%. Given Atlantia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantia is more favorable than Foxtons Group.

Profitability

This table compares Foxtons Group and Atlantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A Atlantia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlantia beats Foxtons Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Mortgage Broking segment offers mortgages arrangement and related products, mortgage advisory, and brokerage services. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Atlantia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also operates and expands Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, controlling, and maintenance of road and airport infrastructures; and operation of toll payment systems, as well as provides assistance and toll management services. Further, it operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia SpA was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.