Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCAF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.