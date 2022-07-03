PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Financial Comparison

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) and PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and PolyMet Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 30.61% 42.00% 18.99% PolyMet Mining N/A -5.72% -4.36%

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Southern Copper and PolyMet Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 1 3 0 0 1.75 PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper currently has a consensus target price of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than PolyMet Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and PolyMet Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $10.93 billion 3.54 $3.40 billion $4.43 11.31 PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.20) -13.85

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining. PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern Copper beats PolyMet Mining on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 82,134 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 493,533 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 246,346 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 29,888 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,299 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About PolyMet Mining (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

