Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) vs. Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Financial Contrast

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus price target of $10.55, suggesting a potential upside of 55.60%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus price target of $0.15, suggesting a potential downside of 64.66%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 37.69% 8.43% 5.44% Mountain Province Diamonds 86.13% 31.14% 9.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Mountain Province Diamonds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 1.91 -$264.08 million $1.40 4.84 Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.36 $220.35 million $1.11 0.38

Mountain Province Diamonds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

