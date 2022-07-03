Critical Comparison: Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) and Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Bird and Phoenix Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $683.99 million 0.43 -$290,000.00 ($0.46) -19.93 Phoenix Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phoenix Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Bird.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Blue Bird shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Bird and Phoenix Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 0 2 0 3.00 Phoenix Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Bird currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.01%. Given Blue Bird’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Phoenix Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and Phoenix Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird -1.97% -6.12% -2.70% Phoenix Motor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blue Bird beats Phoenix Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Bird (Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses. Blue Bird Corporation sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and maintains a parts distribution center. Blue Bird Corporation was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

About Phoenix Motor (Get Rating)

Phoenix Motor Inc. designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations. The company also markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets; and operates a sales and leasing dealership in the United States. In addition, it sells various L2 and DC fast-charging solutions to its fleet customers at the point of sale for fleet vehicles. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California. Phoenix Motor Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Edisonfuture Inc.

