CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.47 on Friday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.08.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.