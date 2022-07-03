Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $382.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.72.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 37.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
