Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $382.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.72.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 37.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

