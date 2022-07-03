Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of Neonode worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

