Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $113.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

