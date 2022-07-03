Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

