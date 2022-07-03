Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 87.9% in June

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the May 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 161,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,097,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

NYSE WF opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.