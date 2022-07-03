iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 89.3% in June

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BGRN opened at $48.03 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

