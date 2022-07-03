Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4,987.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 723,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 709,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,159,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.