Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,029,200 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 540,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

