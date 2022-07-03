Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $9.97

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $9.68. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 29,786 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SBSW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.