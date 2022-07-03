Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $9.97

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $9.68. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 29,786 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on SBSW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
